Minister of Transport, Communications and Works Yiannis Karousos presented Cyprus` initiative that led to the Declaration on Air Connectivity was to the EU Transport Council in Brussels, on Thursday.



The initiative, which was first presented at the Transport Council in June, is now supported by eleven other Member States: Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Hungary, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Malta, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Portugal, Slovakia and Portugal, according to a press release.



Karousos referred to the problems that have arisen in relation to connectivity, mainly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but also to the challenges arising from the green transition. He pointed out that the Declaration highlights the urgent need for the development of a comprehensive plan that will benefit the Single Market and the Union`s economy in general, as well as ensuring the environmental sustainability and competitiveness of air transport for the benefit of EU citizens.



Ministers also held a policy debate on ensuring a level playing field for sustainable air transport and supporting the development of alternative fuel infrastructure. In his intervention, Karousos said that the decarbonisation effort is expected to increase the cost base for air transport within the EU, which is also expected to affect the competitiveness of the European tourism industry, particularly in relation to third countries.

After noting that island Member States such as Cyprus rely exclusively on air transport for both passengers and cargo, the Minister added that the increase in fuel prices will also affect air connectivity, with negative consequences for the free movement of European citizens and the economy in general.

Ministers also exchanged views in relation to the promotion of the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in transport. In his intervention, the Transport Minister said that despite the challenges facing Cyprus, the government has already adopted an ambitious national action plan for electromobility.



On the sidelines of the Council`s proceedings, Karousos held a joint meeting with the Shipping Deputy Minister and the French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, whose country will take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2022.