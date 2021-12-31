As people gear up to welcome in 2022, the Met has been working closely with the Mayor’s office, British Transport Police (BTP), Westminster City Council and other partners to make sure everyone has a safe New Year’s Eve tomorrow.

Commander Paul Brogden, leading this year’s operation, said: “After the year we’ve all had, we recognise that many will want to come together to celebrate.

“We want people to be able to enjoy tomorrow night and have a good time with family and friends.

“Our officers will be out supporting communities across London making sure those enjoying their night are safe to do so.”

The Met has a detailed plan to ensure the safety of everyone celebrating, including local borough police officers on duty to deal with local events, with our new Town Centre teams, as well as additional pan-London police resources as necessary.

Commander Brogden continued: “I ask that you look after one another, plan your night and know how you’re getting home.

“If you see anything suspicious or that causes you any concern please tell a police officer or a member of security staff. In an emergency dial 999.

“It is likely that there will be high demand for public transport at certain points in the evening and there could be a wait after midnight to get the tube or train.

“If you’re planning on getting a taxi, please book through the correct means, you wouldn’t get into a stranger’s car, so don’t use unlicensed and unregulated mini cabs.”

For more information on tube and train times, including closed stations, please look at the TFL website.