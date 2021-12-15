Merry Enfield’s Christmassy festive fun days are doubling up the fun this coming weekend. Friday 17th Dec at Angel Edmonton Saturday 18th Southgate High Street Don’t let the weather put you off, there’s a warm welcome waiting for everyone. For more information visit: https://merryenfield.co.uk/event/enfield-town/#home

Event includes – Father Christmas will be making a special appearance with lots of goodies! Ho Ho Ho

– Live DJ Playing all of your Christmas hits!

– Xmas Tales Show Chickenshed’s acclaimed children’s show for an Early Year’s family audience Containing songs, dances and characters big and small.

– A variety of singers and acoustic performers performing your favourite Christmas sing-alongs!

– Street Dance – A performance and teaching for older age groups ending in a group performance.

– Sign of the Times – A whole family introduction to the use of BSL (British Sign Language) led by Chickenshed’s trained signers. Learn how to finger spell your name; the colours of the rainbow; meet and greet animals of all shapes and sizes.