Speech by General Secretary of the C.C. of AKEL S.Stefanou at the memorial service of the martyr Antonis Andronikou

5 December 2021, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

Our sacred duty brings us here today to honor the memory of a hero. Antonis Andronikou.

But an even greater duty, at a time when the dust of forgetfulness threatens to hide the historical truth. We must speak frankly and clearly so that we all remember how and why Cyprus was led to destruction so that young people learn why they were born in a divided and semi-occupied homeland.

We say this as we strongly believe it and we are fighting so that the historical truth remains alive.

The story of Antonis, the story of each of the heroes and martyrs who fell fighting for democracy and freedom, make up the modern history of our country. A history riddled with the bullets fired by the high treason that was committed, soaked with the blood of heroes, with half of our country occupied as a result the sell-out by the so-called ‘patriots’.

Antonis was a family man. A good husband to Maria and a good father to six children. In other words, Antonis had every reason to turn his head away in those difficult times when decisions had to be taken by everyone and when someone might say “I’ll concentrate on my job, my home, and my children”. But he didn’t! Because he understood what was happening around him and what dangers for our country were lurking from the orgy of lawlessness of the armed underground organisation EOKA B and the atmosphere of terror and fascism that it sowed with its actions in the period before the coup d’état.

Antonis took a stand against fascism because he had a conscience which told him that only if the people resisted would the treacherous plans of domestic reaction and certain foreign powers be repelled. For that reason, he sided with democracy and legality, defending President Makarios and the constitutional order. We honor Anthony as a hero because he paid with his own life for his decision to oppose the lawlessness and murderous activity of EOKA B.

In December 1973, armed members of EOKA B kidnapped him and three days later he was found dead. His body was riddled with bullets. No one was ever tried or convicted for his murder.

The story of Antonis is the story of many others who were murdered for their ideas, beliefs and democratic activity, a living history, a bloody history, an open wound that will not close so long as fascism’s work is still unfolding before our eyes.

The enemies of our people outside Cyprus sought to partition Cyprus to satisfy NATO’s plans. They found willing executors of their plans in the Greek junta and EOKA B. At the right moment, they opened the back door of Cyprus to the invading Turkish army with their treason. And the enemy entered. This is the historical truth and let them not try to muddy the waters today.

“The Junta made mistakes,” certain forces and circles say. The Junta did not make mistakes – it committed a crime. It committed the crime against Cyprus. And it did not regret it even during that last hour. Clear proof of this is the reference in the ‘Cyprus File’ commissioned by Parliament to the fact that the Greek junta had given instructions to “let the Turks for prestige reasons land somewhere in Kyrenia”.

Another clear proof of the treason committed is that National Guard units tasked with guarding the northern coast of Cyprus were instead moved to Paphos in pursuit of Makarios. As if that were not enough, the coupists forbid even to those few units that remained in their positions to fight in the first critical hours of the invasion.

“It was not the result of criminal and murderous action by a pitiful minority of extreme right-wingers, but the result of disunity” some still insist on claiming today. It is not division when illegal action is developed by a handful of paramilitaries who were conspiring against the Republic of Cyprus from within and gathering arms to act against the democratically elected President Makarios. A coup is a coup, there is no other way of saying it, so that those responsible for the crime can be exonerated in the minds of our people.

“The members of EOKA B were innocent misled young men, who were simply following orders” is the claim made by some. As long as we who lived these events are alive, as long as the memory of the democratic anti-fascist resistance is preserved, we shall insist on telling the truth.

There were some who were misled. But those who arrested, tortured and executed people were not…misled.

Those who shouted to arrested resistance fighters “your graves are open for you” were not misled.

Those who turned their guns on the forces upholding the constitutional order were not misled people carried away.

That is precisely why we will never accept the equation of heroes with those who acted against democracy. This is a brutal insult to the memory of people like Antonis Andronikou, to the memory of every hero and martyr who rushed to defend democracy.

The Turkish flag on the occupied Pentadaktylos mountain range is there because of the actions of EOKA B, whose members found political cover on the Right and far-right. It is their very actions that have caused untold pain to mothers crying for their missing children. The refugee settlements, the barbed wires dividing our homeland and the 47 year long occupation are their own work.

It is our duty is to ensure that the objectives of those who ordered and executed the crime of 1974 are not fulfilled. We must not allow Cyprus to be partitioned. We should fight for the liberation and reunification of our homeland and people.

More than four decades onwards, no one forgets, nothing is forgotten – neither the blood that was shed so that the anti-Cypriot plans would not pass, nor the flower of the Cypriot people who sacrificed themselves so that Cyprus would not surrender.

More than four decades onwards, we honor the memory of Antonis, we honor the memory of those who fought for this land with one sole promise: we will continue the struggle, until the final vindication.