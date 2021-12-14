A delegation of AKEL, headed by the General Secretary of the C.C. of the Party Stefanos Stefanou, had a meeting with the Movement Against Foreclosures today.

The discussion focused on the need to defend borrowers against the arbitrariness of the banks and loan management companies. AKEL and the Movement Against Foreclosures agreed to continue their dialogue with a view to strengthening actions to protect the primary family home and small business premises, as well as to protect borrowers from abusive clauses and illegal charges.