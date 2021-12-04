A man has been jailed after being found guilty of committing a sexual assault against a 14- year-old girl in Enfield.

Kim Lamplugh, 48, (10.04.73) of Birchwood, Birchanger, Essex was convicted at Hendon Magistrates’ Court sitting as Wood Green Crown Court on Tuesday 5 October of seven counts of sexual assault.

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday 29 November to two years and seven months’ imprisonment, received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was ordered to sign the sex offenders register.

On Monday 14 January 2019 the 14-year-old girl began work experience at the defendant’s business premises in Enfield. During the two-week placement she was subjected to a number of sexual assaults which escalated in nature.

The victim courageously reported Lamplugh’s behaviour to police and an investigation was launched.

He was charged on Wednesday 3 June 2020 and released on conditional bail pending his trial.

Detective Constable Annette Corry from North Area CID the investigating officer said:



“This was a predatory offence intentionally targeting a vulnerable young girl.

“I would like to praise the courage of the victim in coming forward and bravely providing evidence, re-living her ordeal which led to Lamplugh being convicted.

“I urge anyone who is the victim of a sexual offence to speak to us. We will listen to you in the strictest of confidence, we will investigate, and we will use our specialist skills and expertise to do our utmost to bring offenders to justice.

“If you believe that you have been the victim at the hands of Lamplugh then please come forward to police in confidence.”

