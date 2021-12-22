Michael Bennett, aged 54, was sadly killed after being struck by a black BMW 218i on Lieutenant Ellis Way last November.

Driver Duval Daly, aged 57, of College Road, Waltham Cross pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed drug limit.

At St Albans Crown Court, he was sentenced to six years and nine months in prison.

A man has been sentenced to more than six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty to causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed drug limit.

Highways engineer Michael Bennett, aged 54, from Stanstead Abbotts, was sadly killed after being struck by a black BMW 218i while working on Lieutenant Ellis Way in Waltham Cross, on Monday 2 November 2020.

The driver Duval Daly, aged 57, of College Road, Waltham Cross was sentenced yesterday (Tuesday 21 December) at St Albans Crown Court having previously pleaded guilty to:

Causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit

Causing death whilst unlicenced

Causing death whilst uninsured

Daly was sentenced to six years and nine months, as well as being disqualified from driving for nine years and must pass an extended test after that period.

PC Felicity Moody, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Mr Bennett left his family that morning to go to work as usual.

“Little did anyone know that he would sadly never return home, all due to the careless actions of Daly who has sadly shown no remorse whatsoever for what he did.



“My thoughts remain with Mr Bennett’s family for their loss.”