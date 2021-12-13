Lukasz Siemienowicz, 41 (13.01.80), of Croyland Road, N9, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 13 December.

He was previously found guilty of murdering 29-year-old Julio Gomes, who was stabbed to death in September 2019.

During sentencing, His Honour Judge Martyn Zeidman QC, said: “This was a totally unprovoked knife attack upon a good and innocent member of the public. Whatever sentence I impose, you have sentenced the family to a life of mourning.”

Police were called at 20:10hrs on 14 September 2019 to reports of a man with stab injuries on Houndsfield Road. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found Julio, from Edmonton, suffering serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An investigation was launched and officers began enquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Julio’s death.

They discovered Julio was attacked by Siemienowicz in the grounds of the Old Edmontonians’ Sports & Social Club, in Jubilee Park.

It happened a short walk from the fruit and vegetable stall on Edmonton Green where Julio worked. He had been alone in the park when he was attacked by Siemienowicz.

Julio was stabbed near to the bandstand, around 65 metres from the clubhouse, where a party was taking place. He ran for help, but was followed by Siemienowicz, who had been drinking heavily and had taken a significant amount of cocaine.

A member of the public provided first aid while they awaited the arrival of emergency services. At the same time, other members of the public, who were at the party, detained Siemienowicz. He was later arrested and taken into custody.

A post-mortem examination carried out on 16 September 2019 found Julio died after suffering a stab injury to his abdomen.

Detective Sergeant Dolores Connolly, who worked on the investigation, said: “Today is not a date to celebrate, although I do hope this sentence does give Julio’s family a sense of justice as they continue to come to terms with their awful loss.

“Siemienowicz is a dangerous individual who carried out a random attack on a hard-working man who did everything he could to provide for his family.

“I would also like to praise the brave actions of the people who were in the park at the time of attack and did everything they could to help Julio and ensure Siemienowicz could not leave the scene.”

In a statement, Julio’s family, said: “Julio was 29 years old when his life was brutally taken away from us, and he left three children, two twin sons of 12 years old, and a daughter of eight years old. He was our first-born son and our golden boy. He belonged to a humble, respectful, honest family whose main concern on a daily basis is work.

“We know that nothing will bring Julio back to us; but we hope that the end of this trial will bring a little bit of peace to us. We will never know why Julio was killed, and we will forever be tormented by this for the rest of our lives. Our main concern now is that we do not want the suffering we are experiencing to happen to any other family. We are grateful to the police and the court for everything they have done to see justice carried out for Julio.”