The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has joined one of the Met’s new Town Centre Teams on patrol to see first-hand how they are keeping Londoners safe.

Wood Green Town Centre Team is one of the 12 Town Centre Teams that have been launched to bolster local policing in areas of London where there is high demand to tackle the issues that matter the most to their local communities. A second round of Town Centre Teams will follow in February next year.

The teams are one way the Met is utilising the recent increase in police numbers. They will address violence, including the forms that affect women and girls disproportionately.

They form part of the additional 650 officers that the Met announced in October in order to provide greater visibility in busy locations, including those where women and girls can feel unsafe.

In total 500 officers will be joining 19 Town Centre Teams across London, while a further 150 will join London’s dedicated ward officers, who are already working in communities to drive down crime and problem solve local issues.

Since the launch just over a week ago, the first 12 teams have been working hard, patrolling busy places at times when they will have the greatest impact on crime and public safety.

The Deputy Commissioner Sir Steve House joined the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on a walkabout in Wood Green town centre on Friday.

The Town Centre Teams typically consist of 25 additional officers – one inspector, three sergeants and 21 police constables. Once in place, local police leaders will have the discretion to increase the size of the teams as required.

Following the launch, the Wood Green team has been engaging with local communities, providing greater visibility to local businesses and has carried out joint patrols with the council. Results by this Town Centre Team so far have included the seizure of a large knife following a stop and search in Wood Green and the arrest of wanted offenders. In other areas of London the new Town Centre Teams have also been targeting violent offenders and have taken knives off the streets.

Figures show that violence was falling in London before the pandemic, and over the past year knife crime and gun crime have come down further. Since 2019 overall knife crime is down 31 per cent, knife crime under-25 is down 29 per cent and gun crime is down 38 per cent.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “I’m delighted to join officers from the Met’s brand new dedicated town centre teams in Wood Green today, to see first-hand how they will be working in busy neighbourhoods and town centres right across our city.

“These officers will increase the police presence in London, provide high visibility patrols of local areas, strengthening partnerships with local councils and communities to reduce violence, and enable the Met to continue to focus on tackling violent crime and anti-social behaviour – helping to make the capital safer.

“Thanks to relentless effort by the Met Police and record funding from City Hall, violent crime is now falling – but there is still much more to do. I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the police have the resources they need to bear down on violence and provide vital public reassurance.”

Deputy Commissioner Sir Steve House said: “We have been keen to invest more in the many local town centres in London. Now we have the extra officers we are deploying them where they are needed the most. Londoners will see more officers on foot patrol in busy areas.”

“Tackling violent crime, including violence against women and girls is our vtop priority and the new teams will focus on ensuring the safety of our communities.”

Cllr Peray Ahmet leader of Haringey and Hornsey and Wood Greeņ MP Catherine West was also in attendance to see the major benefits they are already providing for the local community in the borough.

“We know communities want to see and speak to more local officers and this initiative will give them just that.”