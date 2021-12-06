London have joined together to increase safety on the transport network during the festive season.

British Transport Police, City of London police and the Metropolitan Police will be working together to further increase patrols at taxi ranks, the London Underground, bus services and at transport hubs.

The action is part of the “Safer Together” campaign which aims to tackle sexual harassment directed at women and girls, as well as increase the safety of anyone travelling at night in London.

The forces are also encouraging everyone to report any incidents or behaviour that makes them feel uncomfortable or threatened.

The campaign will continue throughout winter with the three forces increasing their night time patrols at key transport hubs and busy underground stations.

At the start of the campaign on Friday 26 November, police officers carried out high visibility patrols at Liverpool Street, Kings Cross and London Bridge stations as well as many others.

London forces will be increasingly active on the transport network this feative season:

The activity has also tied into the opening of the night tube on the Victoria and Central Line.

With the support of its partner forces, BTP will be carrying out high visibility patrols on those lines to support passengers travelling overnight.

Inspector Adam McEvoy, of the British Transport Police, said: “Every weekend this winter we’ll be working even closer with City of London Police and the Metropolitan Police to keep you safe and supported as you use the transport network across London.

“If you witness or are victim to any incidents that make you feel uncomfortable or threatened please report them. We’re constantly patrolling the railway throughout the night and day and are on hand whenever you need us.”

Detective Chief Inspector Anna Rice, of the City of London Police, said: “We are proud to be working alongside our colleagues in British Transport Police and the Metropolitan Police Service to help keep everyone safe this festive season.

“If you are in the City, or travelling through one of our many transport hubs, you’ll see uniformed officers operating day and night. You may also see our Dog and Mounted Units, plain clothed, cycle and Project Servator officers, all working together to prevent crime, and provide reassurance.

“If you need assistance or advice, please come and let us know. We will be happy to help.”

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Dougall, from the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command, said: “No one should be the victim of sexual harassment and by working with our colleagues at British Transport Police, City of London Police and Transport for London on this joint initiative, we are determined to take action against perpetrators.

“The public can expect to see officers out and about on high visibility patrols, engaging with people in the community and utilising stop sites for taxi and private hire vehicles to check driver’s details, engage and enforce where necessary.

“We know that women and girls are often disproportionately targeted with unwanted sexual behaviour while using London’s transport networks. It is vital that we continue to work together with our partners to tackle serious violent crime, and I urge anyone who is a victim to report it to police.”