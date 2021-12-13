Lefkara village is included in the best tourism village programme announced by the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) during its General Assembly in Madrid earlier this month.

A total of 44 villages from 32 countries across the five world regions were granted recognition in 2021. All of them stand out for their natural and cultural resources as well as for their innovative and transformative actions and commitment to the development of tourism in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UNWTO website said.

The Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative was launched to advance the role of tourism in safeguarding rural villages, along with their landscapes, natural and cultural diversity, and their local values and activities, including local gastronomy.

Lefkara village mayor Sofoclis Sofocleous told CNA on Monday that Lefkara presented a complete proposal and was “surprised to find out that Lefkara is now one of the best tourism villages, recognised by the UNWTO.”

The proposal, based on sustainability, presented the richness of Lefkara in architecture, in the arts that still flourishes, namely lefkaritiko embroidery and silversmithing, its Conference Center that is perhaps the most modern that Cyprus has, the Fire Brigade, the Medical Center, the nursing home and other integrated tourist infrastructure that exist in the village, said Sofocleous.

We will continue the effort that started to keep Lefkara high in both the locals and foreign visitors’ choice, he said. For Cyprus, this award is a great achievement bearing in mind that other countries such as China, Russia, Germany and Poland submitted proposals, he added.

The villages were evaluated by an independent Advisory Board based on a set of criteria covering nine areas such as cultural and natural resources, promotion and conservation of cultural resources, economic sustainability, social sustainability, environmental sustainability, tourism potential and development and value chain integration, governance and prioritization of tourism, infrastructure and connectivity and health, safety and security.