Eddie Nketiah struck a hat-trick as Arsenal beat League One club Sunderland 5-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday to book a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

Mikel Arteta rotated his side but still fielded a strong enough line-up to ensure his team comfortably progressed to the last four.

The 22-year-old Nketiah, who has not started in the Premier League this season, put the Gunners ahead, against the third-tier club, pouncing from close range after Rob Holding’s header from a corner was parried out by Sunderland keeper Lee Burge.

Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead with a deflected shot after good work from Cedric Soares but Sunderland pulled a goal back with a nice finish from Nathan Broadhead, who lifted the ball over the advancing Bernd Leno.

Nketiah restored the two goal advantage, clipping in a low ball from Nuno Tavares in the 49th minute and then produced a cheeky backheel finish to make it 4-1 after Pepe nutmegged Dener Hume and delivered a low cross.

The forward, whose contract at Arsenal runs out in June, has scored 10 goals in nine career appearances in the League Cup.

“This competition is the place I’ve been getting starts. I’ll do my best whenever I’m asked to play,” said Nketiah.

“I’m desperate to play football. All I can do is keep working hard. It’ll sort itself out. As long as I play for Arsenal I’ll give my all,” said Nketiah, who has yet to agree any contract extension.

A positive evening for Arteta’s side was completed when 18-year-old substitute Charlie Patino, making his senior debut, converted another low cross from Pepe.

Sunderland, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, were cheered on by 5,000 supporters from the North East and manager Lee Johnson said that he was pleased they had spells of good play in the game.

“The bigger picture for us is the learning experience. Now they know the standard. When you feel the quality of the opposition you learn so much more. Arsenal were fantastic,” he said.

In the other three quarter-finals on Wednesday, Tottenham face West Ham United, Liverpool host Leicester City while Chelsea are at Brentford.

A much-changed Chelsea side featuring three teenaged debutants beat Brentford 2-0 on Wednesday to reach the League Cup semi-finals where they will face London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

An own goal 10 minutes from time by Pontus Jansson broke the deadlock at Brentford before a Jorginho penalty sealed victory for Thomas Tuchel’s COVID-hit side.

In a thriller at Anfield, a weakened Liverpool side came back from the brink to beat Leicester City on penalties after a 3-3 draw, setting up a semi-final against Arsenal.

Jamie Vardy’s early double gave Leicester a 2-0 lead and James Maddison’s rocket shot made it 3-1 after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had pulled a goal back.

But Diogo Jota struck in the 68th minute before Takumi Minamino levelled in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Minamino then spurned a chance to send Liverpool through in the ensuing penalty shoot-out as he blazed his effort over the bar. But Liverpool keeper Caoimhin Kelleher then saved Ryan Bertrand’s effort, his second save of the shoot-out, before Jota converted to win it for Liverpool.

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, runners-up to Manchester City last season, made it through to the semis with a 2-1 home win against West Ham United — all the goals arriving in a five-minute spell in the first half.

Steven Bergwijn slotted in from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s cut back for his first goal of the season but West Ham levelled through Jarrod Bowen’s well-taken goal.

Considering the strain on their respective squads, the night’s ties offered full value for the fans.

Chelsea made eight changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend with manager Tuchel handing debuts to academy players Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons.

Bergwijn then set up Lucas Moura for the winner.Tuchel did later introduce regulars Jorginho, Reece James, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante off the bench and it proved decisive for Chelsea.

It was a cross from the right from James that Jansson sliced into his own goal and Jorginho then tucked away a trademark spot kick.

“It was a brilliant result given the circumstances, the line-up and the situation,” Tuchel said. “Some of the guys who played were youngsters and the other guys had not many minutes, but they stepped up in a tough place.”

Liverpool made 10 changes to the side that started the 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Sunday with only Tyler Morton remainin

And when Vardy scored twice inside the opening 13 minutes it seemed Juergen Klopp’s side were on the way out.

But Minamino sent the tie to penalties with a superbly-taken goal and stand-in keeper Kelleher proved the hero with two saves to break Leicester’s hearts.