A large increase of 253.4% was recorded in the trips of Cypriots abroad in November 2021, according to data released Tuesday by the Statistical Service of Cyprus.

A total number of 52,668 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in November 2021, compared to 14,905 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 253.4% and a decrease of 50.6% compared to November 2019.

The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in November 2021, were Greece with 42.5% and the United Kingdom with 12.6%.

The statistics for November 2021 were obtained from processing of the data of the electronic platform “Cyprus Flight Pass”.