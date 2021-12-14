A landlord has been found guilty of a series of fire safety failings which left residents with only one option to escape a fire – via a restaurant with a metal shutter that was closed at night.

London Fire Brigade inspectors visited the takeaway restaurant on New North Road in Islington after concerns were raised by one of the tenants and the local council.

There was residential accommodation on the first and second floors of the building with the takeaway on the ground floor. The only means of escape for the flats was via a single staircase to the restaurant, which had a metal shutter on the front when the shop was closed.

A resident of one of the flats had raised concerns with the landlord, Jin Zhang, about the lack of fire safety measures, and in particular the lack of a fire alarm system given that the premises were above a restaurant, and when no action was taken, contacted the local authority.

When the Brigade’s inspectors visited the property, a number of breaches were identified including fire doors removed on the ground floor, no emergency lighting and no fire alarm.

The breaches were serious enough that a prohibition notice was issued with residents having to vacate the building immediately. As the landlord and the person responsible for fire safety in the building, Mr Zhang was subsequently charged with six offences under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order.

