Despite the sea between us, Israel and Cyprus are as close as neighbors can be, President of Israel, Isaac Herzog said in a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, as he met in the morning with Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades.

Herzog noted that “we have to keep looking out for each other” and added: “Welcome to Jerusalem, President Anastasiades for the trilateral Israel-Cyprus-Greece summit to boost cooperation in our beautiful Mediterranean.”