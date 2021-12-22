Islington Council, in partnership with The Arc Centre and Hornsey Lane Community Estate Association, is delivering 170 festive hampers to older residents.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Islington Council organised an annual lunch bringing older people in the borough together for food, drinks and festive entertainment, with councillors on hand to serve a delicious meal. In order to keep residents safe this year, the council is working with community hubs to have hampers delivered to residents’ doorsteps instead.

Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz, Leader of Islington Council, visited The Arc Centre this week to help pack up the baskets. Contents include mince pies, chocolate, soups, vegetables, and other festive treats.

Cllr Una O’Halloran, Executive Member for Community Development, said: “The festive season comes with a lot of extra costs, which can make it a difficult time for some of our more vulnerable residents. So, I’m delighted that the council is able to alleviate some of that financial pressure each year by feeding our wonderful older population.

“Whilst it’s a shame we can’t do it in person this year, I’m pleased that we are still able to give something back to our lovely older residents, who contribute so much to life in the borough.”

Islington has been feeding older residents at Christmas, through its annual festive lunch and now with the hampers, since 2010 when the council scrapped its own corporate Christmas event to instead prioritise those in need.