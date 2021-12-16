CDP is a not-for-profit organisation that encourages carbon disclosure reporting to help companies and cities measure and manage their environmental risks, impacts, and actions.

Enfield Council completed an extensive questionnaire about its climate action and sustainability work, as part of its commitment to monitor and measure the progress it is making on climate action.

The scoring system and report also act as a tool for gaining an overview of environmental performance and how to make improvements in the future.

Enfield Council’s Deputy Leader, Cllr Ian Barnes, said: “Getting an A- rating from an international body shows the Council is at the top of the class when it comes to delivering effective climate action and making our communities sustainable.

“It shows that our ambitious Climate Action Plan is taking us in the right direction with actions and measures in key areas, including building and transport decarbonisation, while embedding climate action in other policies and strategies is boosting our performance. Now we will redouble our efforts and strive for that A rating.”

CDP’s scoring bands go from D- to A; Enfield Council’s overall A- rating puts it in the ‘Leadership’ category. CDP says organisations in the Leadership band “have strategic holistic plans in place to ensure the actions they are taking will reduce climate impacts and vulnerabilities of the citizens, businesses and organizations residing in their city”.

Enfield Council scored an A grade for its adaptation score and A- for its mitigation, higher than the regional averages of B and C respectively.

The Council will be speaking to the CDP to learn from their analysis so that this can guide the next steps in our climate action journey.