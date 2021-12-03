A statement from Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Cohesion, Cllr Nneka Keazor

The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities was established in 1992 by the United Nations General Assembly. The observance of the day aims to promote an understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and wellbeing of people with disabilities.

It also seeks to increase awareness in every aspect of political, social, economic and cultural life. The theme for 2021 is ‘leadership and participation of persons with disabilities towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post COVID-19 world’.

People with disabilities are one of the most excluded groups in our society; they are less likely to access health care, education, employment and to participate in the community.

An integrated approach is required to ensure they are not left behind which is the foundation to Enfield developing the ‘Fairer Enfield Policy’, the core values for which are equal outcomes, respect, diversity and inclusion. The Council is a Disability Confident employer and we use equality monitoring data to benchmark ourselves against other London boroughs.

Enfield Council is committed to equality in everything we do. The Fairer Enfield Policy 2021-25 sets out how we will tackle inequality, support inclusive communities and create new opportunities for everyone in Enfield. The policy outlines the behaviours and values that Council staff must demonstrate and the actions they must take to make this a reality. View the Fairer Enfield policy 2021-25 (PDF).

Being understanding towards those in our society who may require additional support is the responsibility of all of us.