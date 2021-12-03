Are you planning to put Christmas presents under the tree this year? It could pay to make sure they are protected with the right insurance cover.

Do I really need to insure Christmas presents?

Usually, you don’t need to insure your Christmas presents, but it’s definitely worth thinking about the cover you do have and if it will be sufficient.

Unfortunately, not everyone has festive cheer on their minds during the holidays, and over Christmas, homes can be more at risk of burglary. With a house full of presents, your home is extra attractive to criminals.

UK crime figures show that the total number of thefts over the festive period in England and Wales rises well over 10% on average to the rest of the year. The same statistics showed that each day of the holidays, criminals committed an average of 448 burglaries.

Is it possible to increase home contents cover over the holidays?

Many home insurance providers do increase their home insurance contents limits over the festive period as standard. That is reassuring if you are with one of those providers, but you need to check your policy to find out if you get this extra cover included automatically. This is usually referred to as “festive” or “seasonal” uplift and would most likely be in the contents section of your policy, so have a look if you are not sure.

Even among the insurance providers that do offer the extra cover, how they apply it can be quite different. You need to check how much extra cover is offered, and the dates that this applies. Some increases last for the whole of December while others may be for just a few days.

You also need to think about the increased amount of contents for the rest of your year and if your policy limit needs increasing.

What about increased cover during other religious holidays?

If you don’t celebrate Christmas, most insurance providers will offer you a temporary increase in cover for alternative religious holidays instead. It’s worth calling your insurance provider to discuss your policy so that you can vary the cover amount at the right time of year for you.

Additionally, if you’ve a special birthday or family wedding coming up, it could mean more presents! For peace of mind, you might want to call your insurance provider to increase your level of cover – either temporarily or permanently, as needed. For any valuable items like jewellery, laptops and general electronics, it’s worth checking to see if you need to add them individually to the policy.

What counts as having two home insurance policies?

You can buy separate buildings and contents insurance for your home and the policies can be with different providers.

However, what you do not want to do is double up on either of these. This happens when you have two insurance policies that cover the same thing for the same property – two contents insurance policies, for example.

As well as costing you extra money, double insuring can complicate making a claim on your home policy as you’ll be dealing with two insurance providers. This could potentially delay your claim.

Will I be paid twice if I am double insured and need to make a claim?

No, it does not work like that. Claiming the full amount from more than one insurance provider is considered as fraud. You can only make one claim.

If you are double insured and you make a claim, the two insurance providers might decide to use something called a contribution clause. This means they split your claim between them and pay a proportion of it each. As well as being a headache for you, it could also mean your premiums go up when it is time to renew your home insurance on both policies.

The contribution clause will be outlined in your policy documents. It will explain how much of the share your insurance provider will pay in the case of double insurance.

You could accidentally end up with double cover for one house if you forget to cancel a policy that is automatically renewed each year, while taking out a new policy with another provider.

If you discover you have two home insurance policies running at the same time, you can contact each insurance provider to see if they will refund part of the premium. You should get all your money back if you cancel within the 14-day ‘cooling off’ period – that is 14 days from the day your policy starts or when you receive your policy documents, whichever is later.

What about moving to a new home?

If you are buying a new property, you can have two home insurance policies running at the same time – one for the old property and another for the new.

A second home or a rental property will need insuring too. If you have a second home, you will need a separate policy in addition to home insurance for your main residence.

Contact us now on 0207 6912409 to discuss the details with one of our advisors.