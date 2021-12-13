Police are releasing an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley.

At approximately 16:00hrs on 30 September, the victim, an 11-year-old girl, was followed from school to a bus stop at Sussex Ring, N12.

As passengers boarded various buses she was left alone at the stop – Sussex Ring, Westbound towards Mill Hill or Whetstone – with a lone male. The suspect tried to engage her in conversation and asked about the various buses.

He then asked her to go to the park. After she refused he grabbed her wrists and started to pull her away from the stop and into the park, telling her he had a knife.

The man – described as 30-40, with pale white skin, brown eyes and messy shoulder length hair, wearing blue jeans and black trainers – then led the victim down towards the canal and behind a tree.

He took her phone, grabbed her wrist, and kissed her before leaving the area.

Detective Constable Chris Finnegan from the North West Command Unit based at Wembley said: “This was a frightening attack on a young girl who has been tremendously brave in coming forward.

“I stress that sexual assaults of this nature continue to be very rare, but in the cases when it does happen we remain dedicated to supporting victims and identifying and prosecuting those responsible.

“We encourage anyone who is a victim of sexual offences, or who witnesses an offence taking place, to contact police so we can track down the perpetrator.”

Anyone who can name the male pictured or who has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD5239/30SEP21

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers_uk.org.