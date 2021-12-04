The frenetic housing market of the past 18 months has been well-documented, with buyers chasing more space, both inside and out, as a knock-on effect of the pandemic. The stamp duty holiday has helped fuel activity, along with record low mortgage rates. With increasing speculation regarding an interest rate rise, borrowers will be wondering what impact this could have on mortgage pricing.

The markets have already priced in a base rate rise, if not at the December meeting, then in February when the Monetary Policy Committee meets again. This has resulted in lenders pulling some of their cheapest mortgage rates, particularly those aimed at borrowers with a 40 per cent deposit and repricing them upwards. Meanwhile, rates on higher loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages continue to fall, which is good news for first-time buyers. Indeed, the pricing of 95 per cent LTV mortgages is lower now than it was in 2019.

Buy-to-let mortgage rates remain extremely competitive, with several lenders cutting rates recently. Some lenders have also eased criteria, scrapping minimum income requirements, raising LTVs and opening lending to first-time buyer landlords, so there is more choice and flexibility on offer. There is also a greater choice of holiday let mortgages for those investors keen to take advantage of the growth in popularity of staycations by purchasing a holiday home in the UK.

With one lender launching a 40-year fixed-rate mortgage, borrowers may be wondering how long they should fix for. Long-term fixes are competitively priced but early repayment charges (ERCs) must be considered, with some of the longer products carrying onerous ERCs which can run into tens of thousands of pounds, so if interest rates were to rise, you would struggle to pay your mortgage. If you don’t want to take that risk, a fixed rate is a safer route, but it is important not to fix for longer than you are sure about. As always, it is worth seeking advice from a mortgage broker to find the best deal for your circumstances.

George Sifonios, Managing Director at David Astburys Estate Agents in Crouch End said; ‘There are risks that need to be considered when you look at a longer-term fixed rate and it is difficult to predict any future rate rises over the fixed rate period, they could continue to increase or fall, it all comes down to what price you are willing to pay for the security that long-term fixed offer. It is important to seek the advice of a mortgage broker when considering all your options. We have an in-house broker that can advise you on the type of mortgage that would best benefit you financially and reduce any potential risks, so if you are a landlord, investor, first-time buyer or are looking for a buy to let, contact us for advice from the team’.

