High concentrations of dust are observed in the air on Monday, according to measurements from ground Stations of the Air Quality Monitoring Network operated by the Department of Labour Inspection.

The public, and particularly any vulnerable groups of population (children, older people, and the infirm) are urged to avoid circulating in open spaces until the observed episode has elapsed, as the small size of respirable particles in dust may have negative effects on human health.

Employers must take appropriate measures (organizational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces, and it is recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

In detail, the latest hourly dust concentrations measured at 7:00 am in the following areas are: Lefkosia, 60.1 μg/m3, Lemesos, 102.9 μg/m3, Larnaka, 59.2 μg/m3, Paralimni, 61.7 μg/m3, Pafos 90.0 μg/m3, Zygi 44.9 μg/m3 and Ayia Marina Xyliatou, 61.4 μg/m3.