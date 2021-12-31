Arianna is a beautiful, funny and kind hearted 5 year old girl, who loves dressing up and playing with her two younger sisters.

Arianna lives at home with her mum (Abigail) and dad (Chris) and two sisters, Mya (3) and Zara (1). Arianna’s new baby sister will be joining the family in March.

After months of having back pain and visits back and forth to the doctors, Arianna was diagnosed with high risk stage 4 neuroblastoma; a rare and aggressive cancer. The main tumour is above her kidney but this has spread to multiple bones and her bone marrow.

Arianna is currently undergoing an aggressive treatment plan at Great Ormond Street hospital where her treatment is likely to last between 18-36 months. Arianna is so strong and she continues to laugh and smile, taking everything in her stride. Her love of superhero costumes especially her Wonder Woman one has given her the strength and confidence on the days when this has been incredibly scary.

As you can imagine this is heartbreaking for the whole family and we would like to help Arianna’s parents Chris and Abigail as much as possible.

When we first set up this page shortly after Arianna’s diagnosis we were most concerned with helping the family with the day to day expenses of caring for a child in hospital such as food, travel and hotel stays.

Although these costs are still very much present it looks extremely likely that Arianna will need further non NHS funded treatment. Hence why the target has been raised for the treatment that Arianna is likely to need in America called the Bivalent vaccine.

It is too early in Arianna’s treatment plan to sign up for this but due to the colossal amount needed we are giving ourselves plenty of time to raise the money for when it will be needed.

Chris and Abi realise that lots of people want to help in any way they can and this is one way of doing that.

Any money raised that isn’t used for Arianna’s care they would like to donate to another family in a similar situation or to the various charities that have helped them along the way.

We hope that you can dig deep and help us reach our target!

Thank you so much for all your support, kind messages and generosity

Arianna, we are all behind you sweet girl. Your resilience and strength and that of your mummy and daddy will see you through this. We love you!

You can donate below

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-raise-funds-for-arianna