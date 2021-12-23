A pensioner has been jailed for more than 15 years for historic sexual abuse against two young children.

Bhaye Khodabukus, 72 (01.07.49), of Dagmar Road, Haringey, was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 20 December to 15 years and six months’ imprisonment for historic sexual abuse against two children between 1999 and 2013.

Both female victim survivors were aged between six and 10 years old when the offences happened.

On the first day of his trial at the same court in May, Khodabukus pleaded guilty to a number of offences including:

Rape of a child under 13

Inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

Sexual touching of a child

Gross indecency with a child

The Met’s North Area Child Abuse Investigation Unit launched an investigation against Khodabukus in September 2019 following a phone call from one of the victim’s partners.

The officer in the case got in touch with the two victim survivors and, after building a strong rapport with them and gaining their confidence and trust, took detailed video interviews to achieve best evidence.

Khodabukus was arrested on 13 October 2019 after initially fleeing the country to Mauritius following admissions of abuse to his family.

The dedicated officer carried out a large number of enquiries, including witness interviews and phone analysis and was able to disprove defences raised initially by the defendant.

He answered no comment to all the questions in his police interview and he did not offer a prepared statement.

He was charged on 4 April 2020 and indicted at court on 21 counts of sexual offences against two children and was convicted as above.

The two victim survivors were supported by the officer in the case and a specialist officer throughout the two year investigation.

While passing sentence, Her Honour Judge Joanna Greenberg QC remarked that Khodabukus has shown no insight or remorse into the gravity of the offences he committed or the impact it has had on the victim survivors. She added that he has shown an apparent need to gain sexual gratification from children. She further commented that he had only shown a selfish concern for himself and had caused lasting damage, which is why a lengthy sentence was required.

Speaking after the sentencing, one victim said: “I’m pleased to have this justice served. Though it doesn’t lift the emotional scarring of the past, it has definitely lifted a dark cloud. I’m happy that I can go into the new year not having to constantly think of what may happen. I’m glad the judge gave the time that she did and considered the emotional and psychological impact it has had on me and my family.”

Detective Sergeant Virginia Condren, the investigating officer from the North Area’s Public Protection Team, said: “It has been extremely difficult and emotional for the victims in this case to report the abuse they suffered as children.

“They have endured agonising court delays during the pandemic to get to final sentencing but have remained so resilient throughout. Their bravery in speaking out against their abuser is nothing short of commendable.

“Whilst the punishment delivered does not remove the trauma, I do know there is now relief that justice has been served and a feeling of accomplishment. I do hope that those involved in this case can now start to move forward and that the weight of this, carried for many years, has now been lifted. My very best wishes to them all.”

Detective Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, from the North Area’s Public Protection Team, said: “I hope this serves as a reminder that the Met treats these cases incredibly seriously, that victims will always be fully supported throughout by specially trained officers and that no matter how historic the case is, abusers will be held to account for their abhorrent actions.

“I know it can be an incredibly difficult thing to do, but I would urge anyone who has been sexually assaulted, either historically or recently, to contact us. You do not need to go through this alone, we are here to help you. We will never judge you and we will support you throughout. If you would rather not speak to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”