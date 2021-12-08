The Cabinet approved the in-sourcing of Homes for Haringey last night (7 December) after agreeing in July to a test of opinion on proposals designed to ensure tenants and leaseholders receive the best possible service.

Residents responded in their numbers to the eight-week consultation with 81 per cent welcoming the new arrangements.

Integrating the two operations will streamline and strengthen governance and accountability to meet changes in legislation, as well providing a more efficient and joined up service.

Bringing Housing Demand services back in-house will enable closer alignment with the council’s social care and housing-related support services.

Resident views will be at the centre of the changes, with the move increasing the use of co-production to design key services and help improve resident satisfaction.

It will also align housing management and maintenance services more closely with the direct delivery of a new generation of council homes.

Cllr Julie Davies, Cabinet Member for Employment, Skills and Corporate Services, said: “Homes for Haringey have been at the heart of our community for 15 years and we are very proud of the service they have provided to the borough.

“However, with our commitment to deliver 3,000 brand new council homes by 2032, now is the right time to bring the service in-house so we can better integrate this ambitious building programme with housing management and maintenance services.

“With changes in regulation and accountability coming through proposed legislation, we also have an opportunity to strengthen the resident voice and place the full range of housing services at the heart of our efforts to improve outcomes for all our residents.

“We have heard from many residents, the vast majority of whom supported our proposals. Now we are ready to implement the transfer and build a stronger, more responsive and engaged housing service for the benefit of our tenants and leaseholders.”

Set up in 2006 to access the government’s Decent Homes funding, Homes for Haringey is currently responsible for the day-to-day management of more than 20,000 council-owned homes in the borough, including housing repairs, leaseholder services and housing management.

Work will start shortly with the aim of bringing Homes for Haringey’s operations in-house during 2022.

