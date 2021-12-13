Artwork wanted!

Monday 13 December 2021 to Monday 10 January 2022

We want to transform the facades of Turnpike Lane and Station Road shops by creating a ‘Shutter Gallery’ and we need you!

We want to hear from emerging and established artists or collectives who want to make an impact on a prominent local shopping street in Turnpike Lane and a busy thoroughfare on Station Road, Haringey.

We are looking for artists to work collaboratively with local shop owners to design artwork for often overlooked and forgotten features of our streets: shop shutters and wall murals. Artworks for shutters and empty walls will contribute to building a stronger identity in both areas, as well as promoting arts and culture, contributing to a positive visual appearance for the streets.

The Turnpike Lane and Station Road Shutter Gallery projects have the following aims:

Engage local businesses which have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 in positive action

Pay local creatives for their work at a time where income might be significantly reduced

Showcase local creativity and solidarity

If successful, you will have a shop shutter on a Turnpike Lane and/or Station Road shop (and some empty walls) as a canvas to create a locally relevant artwork that encourages way-finding and promotes the business offering of Turnpike Lane and Station Road.

Turnpike Lane is a prominent shopping street in Haringey, with a range of multi-cultural businesses, so artworks should be bold and ambitious. The themes of the work could be celebratory, reflective, visionary, and reaffirming of the area’s cultural identities. Station Road is a busy thoroughfare that connects Wood Green to the rest of the borough and has the opportunity to use this public art to activate the street. You must be willing to engage with local people and traders as part of the process.

Eligibility criteria

This opportunity is open to both emerging artists who are looking to develop their practice and established artists with relevant experience. This initial Open Call is to put together a shortlist of artists. Shortlisted artists will be matched with a trader – matching is dependent on the number of traders participating and agreement from the trader.

We particularly welcome applications from artists and creative practitioners who have a connection to Turnpike Lane and the surrounding area.

Submission Requirements

Please read the open call brief:

A mini submission is required, comprising the following:

Completed Wood Green Shutter Gallery application form (PDF, 52KB) Portfolio document: a maximum of 2x A3 landscape pages (or 4x A4) containing images of and references to your work. This can include works in progress, completed projects or concept works. This will help us understand the nature of your practice, and the themes and ideas that drive you Artists Biography: if you have a connection to Turnpike Lane or Wood Green please include this in your statement (max 250 words) Equality and Diversity monitoring form (PDF, 99KB)

The shortlist selection panel will be made up of Haringey Council and the Management and Installation Consultant.

Contact [email protected] with any questions or queries.