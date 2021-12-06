Haringey Borough, without a win since September 25th, went ahead against Bognor Regis Town, Alfred Bawling opening the scoring on twenty five minutes- but they weren’t ahead for long, Nathan Odokonyero levelling for the Rocks. Bawling put the hosts ahead again just before the hour mark, the occasion undoubtedly marked with the sound of cow bells, but again the Rocks hit back, Odokonyero the second man with a brace at Coles Park. Borough then went ahead for the third time, Jorge Djassi-Sambu with the fifth goal of the afternoon, but again they couldn’t hold on, James Crane equalising two minutes from time. That’s eight draws from seventeen games for Bognor, seven for Borough, so perhaps we shouldn’t have been surprised by the outcome.