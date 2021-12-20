Panathinaikos has finally re-entered the top four of the Greek Super League after defeating near rivals PAS Giannina in a crucial match for both sides.

The Athenians recorded a critical 2-0 home win over the “Ajax” of Epirus in the Hellenic championship’s 15th round, courtesy of two second half headers. The first came from midfielder Mauricio (54’) following a cross from left back Juankar while the second saw playmaker Lucas Villafanez’ free-kick delivery get knocked in by right back Facundo Sanchez (69’).

PAOK continued their resurgence with a dramatic 3-2 victory at Toumba against Asteras Tripolis in their third consecutive league win. The visitors struck first thanks to a goal from distance by attacking midfielder Kevin Soni (13’) before the Thessaloniki side responded in kind through striker Chuba Akpom (43’). PAOK midfielder Jasmin Kurtic put his team ahead (49’ pen.) when Asteras brought it all square again in the 60th after a header from a set piece by defender Giannis Christopoulos. The home side won another penalty in the 90th minute which Kurtic buried to seal the result.

Olympiacos secured a comfortable 1-0 win over Lamia in Piraeus, with “usual suspect” Youssef El Arabi getting the winning goal in the 22nd to bring his tally to nine this season, equal first with Panathinaikos’ Carlitos.

Panetolikos earned a vital 2-1 home win over second last Atromitos. The home side opened the scoring three minutes into the match with a brilliant jumping scissor-kick from midfielder Delby Flores. Atromitos equalised through centre back Fanis Mavrommatis (55’) but Panetolikos striker Nikos Karelis’ header secured the three points for his side in the 78th.

The match between Volos and Apollon Smyrnis was postponed due to the “Light Brigade’s” ongoing issues with COVID cases among their group.

The remaining matches are AEK-OFI and Aris-Ionikos (Tuesday morning AEDT)

The next round of the Super League will take place in the new year after the holiday break.

Ladder

Olympiacos: 41

AEK: 30 (14 matches)

PAOK: 28

Panathinaikos: 23 (14 matches)

PAS Giannina: 22

OFI: 19 (13 matches)

Aris: 18 (14 matches)

Asteras Tripolis: 17

Panetolikos: 15

Volos: 15 (14 matches)

Ionikos: 14 (14 matches)

Lamia: 11

Atromitos: 9

Apollon Smyrnis: 7 (12 matches)