Going to a festive event this weekend? Take a rapid test before you head out to make sure you don’t have Covid-19. You’ll be keeping yourself and everyone around you safe.
Please use up any lateral flow (rapid) tests you already have at home before ordering more.
Find up to date information on accessing Covid-19 tests at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/covidtesting
