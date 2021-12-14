The winter holidays can be a particularly difficult time for some young people. There are a lot of societal expectations tied to the festive period and we want young people to know that it’s completely normal to experience feelings of stress, anxiety and/or loneliness.

For this reason, we’ve partnered up with Kooth.com, a digital counselling service, open to any young person aged 11 to 25 who would like to receive confidential support and advice. Talking to someone anonymous can often help to relieve any negative feelings you may be experiencing.

We’ve also partnered with Papyrus HOPELINEUK, for children and young people under the age of 35 who are experiencing thoughts of suicide. The service offers free, confidential support and practical advice.

Kooth.com

Open every day including Christmas day

Papyrus HOPELINEUK

Open every day 9am – midnight

Call: 0800 068 4141

Text: 07860 039 967

Email: [email protected]

Our posters are displayed on poster sites across the borough over the next two weeks.

More free mental health support services for young people are listed at barnet.gov.uk/youthmentalhealth

We encourage young people to take advantage of the free support available.