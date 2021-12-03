Free parking will be provided throughout the borough every weekend in December to tempt more shoppers and visitors into town centres for festive gifts from independent retailers.

Free festive parking

The initiative by Barnet Council will apply to all of its car parks and pay-to-park bays but does not cover permit bays or private car parks. Valid permits will still be required at these locations.

Barnet’s small business champion, Councillor Alex Prager, said: “This is a great way to give back to our community during the holiday season. We hope it will encourage both residents and visitors to come and enjoy the unique and diverse high streets we have in the borough. We’ve got more town centres here than any other London borough – and more than 23,000 businesses call Barnet home – so there’s certainly a lot to explore.

“Please head out, enjoy yourselves, and find unique gifts for your loved ones this Christmas!”

The dates you can park for free are:

Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December

Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 December

Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 December

Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 December

For more information, please visit: www.barnet.gov.uk/parking