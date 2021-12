Folkestone Invicta hosted one of our other draw specialists, Haringey Borough- but the visitors didn’t even get close to a draw this time out, as Invicta stuck five goals past them. Scott Heard, Adam Yusuff and David Smith put their side three up at half time, whilst Smith and Yusuff got another goal apiece after the break. That’s eleven without a win for Borough, fifteen goals for the season for Smith, fourteen for Yusuff, and second place for Invicta in the Isthmian League Premier..