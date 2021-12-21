Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a flooding at a medical research and day treatment facility on Huntley Street in Bloomsbury.

The lower ground floor and basement of the building was flooded to a depth of 50 millimetres after a hot water pipe ruptured. There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Officer Alex Strand, who was at the scene, said: “Steam caused by the hot water flooding the area made it challenging for firefighters.

“The flooding started on the ground floor and flooded through to the lower ground floor and the basement.

“The power was isolated in certain areas of the building and crews diverted flood water outside of the building and carried out salvage works.

“Crews worked incredibly hard to make the area safe and save important medical equipment, x-ray machines and computer equipment.”

The Brigade was called at 2158 and the incident was over for firefighters by 0053. Fire crews from Euston, Islington, Kentish Town and Lambeth fire stations attended the scene.