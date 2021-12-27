Flights to and from Cyprus airports continue as scheduled despite a wave of flight cancelations globally due to the Covid Omicron variant.



News agencies reported that around 6,300 flights globally have been cancelled over the Weekend of Christmas due to the Omicron variant which disrupted flights as air carriers’ employees and mainly pilots were in isolation.



However, the wave of flight cancellation has not affected Cyprus so far, as sources for Hermes Airports, the operator of Cyprus’ two international airports, told CNA that no flights have been cancelled until now nor delays in flights to and from the Larnaca and Pafos airports have been observed.