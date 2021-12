Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters have been called to a fire at a car workshop on Palmerston Road in Walthamstow.

The whole of the single storey workshop is alight.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken 34 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 1400. Fire crews from Walthamstow, Leyton, Tottenham, Chingford, Woodford, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.