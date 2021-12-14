Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides outlined the state of play and the prospects of the Cypriot economy before a select audience of foreign businesspeople and investors in an event titled «Roundtable with the Government of Cyprus», held in Dubai on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by the Cyprus Investment Promotion Agency (Invest Cyprus) the mission, headed by Petrides was held as part of the strategy to promote Cyprus as a business gateway to Europe in the wider region of Middle East and the Gulf States.

Following his presentation, Petrides along with Invest Cyprus Chairman, Yiannis Matsis outlined Cyprus’ comparative advantages as a business and financial hub, presenting the island’s benefits as a gateway to the European market. The presentation was followed by a discussion with investor and businesspeople moderated by Invest Cyprus board member Andreas Assiotis.

During the discussion emphasis was given to investment opportunities in projects in the renewables sector, tourism, accommodation, education, health and technology. Attendees were also briefed on the government’s recently announced strategy on the expansion and attraction of foreign companies in Cyprus as well as Cyprus long-term growth strategy titled “Vision 2035” drafted and promoted by the Cyprus Economy and Competitiveness Council.

The event concluded with a panel discussion involving head of foreign companies operating in Cyprus.

In a statement, Yiannis Matsis said the Finance Minister’s presence in the event “facilitates our efforts as a country to attract investments from a region with solid economic activity and significant available investment capital.”