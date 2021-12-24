FILMS FOR CHRISTMAS AND THE NEW YEAR

LICORICE PIZZA



A new film from Paul Thomas Anderson, the director of such modern classics as BOOGIE NIGHTS, THERE WILL BE BLOOD and THE MASTER, is always an eagerly awaited event and his latest is one of the best films of the year.

The action is set in San Fernando Valley in 1973 and follows the story of Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman), a 15-year-old aspiring actor who falls for 25-year-old Alana Kane (Alana Haim). She is a photographer’s assistant and agrees to chaperone Gary to New York for auditions and a brief appearance in a variety show. On their return Gary starts a waterbed company with Kane as an employee but soon after she decides she wants to try acting…

Anderson’s multi-layered screenplay creates fully fleshed characters. It is fresh, original and totally unpredictable. It is basically a coming-of age comedy before it changes gear and moves into a darker territory. When Alana begins to work as a volunteer for a mayoral campaign, there are TAXI DRIVER hints, but then Anderson unexpectedly moves into yet another different direction.

Both protagonists deliver delightful performances but the real revelation is Alana Haim, an assured presence and worthy of her Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress category. Hugely enjoyable!

THE KING’S MAN



A prequel to the KINGSMAN films which tells how the very first independent intelligence agency is first created. It is based on Mark Millar’s comic book “The Secret Service” and the action opens in South Africa during the Boer War.

British officer Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes) swears to his dying wife that he will keep their son Conrad safe and far away from any wars. But as fate would have it Conrad (Harris Dickinson) grows up to be an expert fighter thanks to his training with Shola (Djimon Hounsou) and against his father’s wishes volunteers for service in the trenches…

It is a glossy, stylish adventure directed with masses of energy by Matthew Vaughn boasting many exciting set pieces. He puts his protagonists centre stage in many key moments of history where dictators and tyrants threaten to take over the world. The scenes in Russia with Rasputin have to be seen to be believed. Rhys Ifans plays him as if he is on acid and his OTT performance will either win him an Oscar or a Razzie or probably both.

SWAN SONG



Benjamin Cleary won an Oscar a couple of years for his brilliant short STUTTERER and he now makes his feature film debut with this elegant, futurist film, also written by him.

Cameron (Mahershala Ali) is a loving husband and father but soon after he is diagnosed with a terminal illness he is presented with an alternative solution by his doctor (Glen Close) in order to protect his family…

There are many surprises in this moving and perfectly crafted sci-fi drama which boasts superb production designs that bring to mind the world of GATTACA. Ali is sensational in a career best performance strongly supported by Naomi Harris as his loving wife. (APPLE)

BLISS



A gritty depiction of a Berlin brothel powerfully directed by Henrika Kull. She tells the story of Sascha (Katharina Behrens), a German woman who has been working at “Queens” for years, and that of Maria, a new girl from Italy and a lesbian. There is an immediate attraction between the two women, who form a strong bond despite their circumstances…

Kull uses mostly non actors and shoots her compelling film in a genuine brothel. There is a sincere chemistry between the two protagonists who deliver authentic, realistic performances. The perfect alternative during the festive season and to big blockbuster superhero adventures!

VOYAGE OF TIME: AN IMAX DOCUMENTARY



Terence Malick’s stunning documentary, which was made in 2016, receives its long overdue 4K digital presentation and as the title suggests it is a journey through time from the dawn of the universe and beyond. “Nothing stays still – time is flowing,” Brad Pitt, THE TREE OF LIFE leading man, says and his eloquent narration is complimented perfectly by striking images and superbly photographed sequences.

A rare event not to be missed! (MUBI)

GAGARINE



An assured directorial debut from Fanny Liatard and Jeremy Trouilh, who set the action of their modern day film on Gagarine, a Parisian housing estate facing demolition.

The film opens with archive material of Yuri Gagarin, the Russian astronaut who in 1961 became the first human to journey into outer space and then continues with Yuri, a 16-year-old boy and resident of the estate dreams of also becoming an astronaut like his namesake. But first he needs to save his housing estate from demolition…

A compelling film about a young boy’s love for science but also a strong critique about the appalling conditions that immigrants have to endure on huge housing estates. (MUBI)

THE HUMANS



Stephen Karam brings to the screen his award-winning stage play with a dream cast. The Blake family gathers for a thanksgiving dinner in an old Manhattan apartment but as the evening develops mysterious things begin to occur while family tensions rise to a crescendo…

There have been many films and plays about dysfunctional families during thanksgiving but Karam’s storytelling and sharp dialogue is utterly unique. A brilliant ensemble of actors play his fully fleshed characters – Richard Jenkins is the paterfamilias while Amy Schumer and Beanie Feldstein are his daughters. Steven Yeun is the partner of Feldstein while June Quibb makes a fine contribution as the wheel chair bound grandmother but it is the excellent Jayne Houdyshell who steals the film as the matriarch of the family.

TITANE



A few years ago French director Julia Ducoumau’s amazing award-winning feature film debut RAW took the world by surprise with its shocking themes of cannibalism. Now she goes even further with another highly original and unsettling piece of filmmaking which was one of the highlights at the recent London Film Festival.

Alexia (Agathe Rouselle) started showing signs of mental imbalance from a young age especially after a traumatic car accident but now she is even more disturbed than ever. Meanwhile, Vincent (Vincent Lindon) is reunited with his missing son…

A daring, disturbing film unlike any other – the only film that vaguely comes to mind is David Cronenberg’s CRASH. Rouselle is sensational as the uncompromising, steely heroine and gets solid support from Lindon in an exceptionally brave performance. A must-see!

THE ELECTRICAL LIFE OF LOUIS WAIN



Benedict Cumberbatch chose Will Sharpe, the man behind the television series FLOWERS, to direct this project about the life of Louis Wain, the eccentric artist, known for his surreal cat paintings.

The action is set in England of the early 1900’s, where Louis (Cumberbatch), a struggling young artist who, against his family’s wishes, marries Emily Richardson (Claire Foy), a woman much older than him. It is was a taboo in those days to marry an older woman but Emily proved to be not only Louis’ true soul mate but also his muse and inspiration for his extraordinary work…

Sharpe directs with the right touch of eccentricity and flair a memorable film about a unique, mentally fragile artist.

JAKOB’S WIFE



Travis Stevens’ enjoyable horror tells the story of Anne (Barbara Crampton), an attractive woman in her late 50’s who feels trapped in a marriage to the local church minister. She jumps at the chance to see again an old flame from her younger days but their encounter overlaps with the arrival of a dark stranger…

It is an intriguing premise delivered with gallons of blood mixed with comedy. (SHUDDER)

