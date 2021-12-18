FILM OF THE WEEK

THE LOST DAUGHTER



Maggie Gyllenhaal makes a remarkable directorial debut in this graceful adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel. One of the highlights of the recent London Film Festival which tells the story of Leda (Olivia Colman), a middle aged woman who travels to a Greek island all alone for a much needed break. She is originally from Leeds but now works as a professor in Boston and on arrival is welcomed by Lyle (Ed Harris), an American now a resident of Greece for decades. She relishes the fact that the nearby beach is almost deserted but the serenity of the place is suddenly interrupted by the arrival of a group of loud tourists. And the presence of Nina (Dakota Johnson), a beautiful young woman with a small daughter, ignites Leda to relive painful memories from her past…

Colman is as reliable as ever and delivers a perfectly nuanced performance and her subtle characterization is matched by Jessie Buckley, who even though bears little resemblance to Colman plays the younger Leda with force and commitment. It is a difficult role, not always sympathetic, but both actors are exceptional.

Gyllenhaal’s direction is sensitive and unobtrusive and shoots most of her elegant film in big close ups highlighting the inner, uneasy world of her protagonists.

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME in IMAX



The latest instalment of this Marvel Comic begins after Spider-Man’s identity is exposed and now his alter ego Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has no alternative but to go and seek help from Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch). Peter wants to new beginnings but first he has to exorcise the demons from his past…

It is a fun premise and the less one knows about the plot and its many twists and turns the better. Holland delivers another athletic performance as the reluctant superhero and gets solid support from Marisa Tomei as aunt May and from Zendaya as M.J, whose love with Peter blossoms here even further. Big blockbuster entertainment that delivers – best experienced on the largest screen possible!

TICK, TICK…BOOM!



Lin-Manuel Miranda has to be one of the busiest artists working in cinema and stage today. Since his creation of “Hamilton” if he is not acting he is writing songs for films like VIVO and ENCANTO and now he is making his directorial debut with this terrific film about the life of Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield), the creator of “Rent”.

Jonathan is approaching thirty and believes strongly that he is the new voice of musical theatre but still works as a waiter and struggles to make ends meet. However, he is determined to stage a workshop of his current work…

An amazing piece of work with a spellbinding performance from Garfield, who inhabits Larson most effectively and sings his little heart out with powerful musical numbers written by Larson. It’s been a strong year for musicals but this rates amongst the best and Garfield is a front-runner for many awards including the Oscar!

THE TENDER BAR



A gentle film from George Clooney based on J.R. Sheridan’s memoir about his childhood and days as student. The boy’s father left his family and now J.R (Daniel Ranieri) moves back with his mother (Lily Rabe) to his grandfather’s house (Christopher Lloyd). Thankfully Uncle Charlie (Ben Affleck) is around-a perfect role model for the boy. J.R soon grows up (now played by Tye Sheridan), an intelligent boy with ambitions to become a writer and study law at Yale…

It is a sweet little film but not that memorable with a superior performance from Affleck as the bartender, who teaches the boy a thing or two about life.

LOLA AND THE SEA



A remarkable film from Belgium about Lola (Mya Bollaers), a transgender teenager, who comes into conflict with her estranged father (Benoit Magimel) following her mother’s funeral. Reluctantly Lola agrees to join her father on a road trip to the North Sea in order to scatter her mother’s ashes…

The film works magnificently thanks to Bollaers’ striking performance as the teenager who knows exactly what she wants. Magimel is also spectacular as her conservative father struggling to comprehend his son’s decision to become a woman.

THE STORMS OF JEREMY THOMAS



The brilliant Mark Cousins spends five days driving to Cannes with Jeremy Thomas, the ground-breaking film producer behind classic British, European and Japanese movies.

It is a road movie documentary where Cousins get plenty of opportunity to analyse Thomas’ work and divide it into chapters including storms, sex, politics and death. He recruits Debra Winger, the star of THE SHELTERING SKY and TILDA SWINTON from ADAM, and both effortlessly sing their praises for Thomas’ intelligence and generosity of spirit.

Accompanied with a great selection of clips including THE LAST EMPEROR – a must for film lovers!

THE STORY OF CINEMA – A NEW GENERATION: The ubiquitous Mark Cousins brings to the screen another epic cinema analysis following last year’s marathon in WOMEN MAKE FILMS. This is not as long but it paints a clear picture of innovative films that managed to break the rules in the last decade. A terrific selection of clips which begins and ends with striking images from CEMETARY OF SPLENDOUR, made by the veteran Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Along the way Cousins includes films like JOKER and FROZEN before he moves to Bollywood with exceptional comedies, powerful Romanian documentaries and ground-breaking films from across the globe. An intelligent film told by one of the most beloved filmmakers!

CITIZEN ASHE: During the seventies Arthur Ashe was one of the most prominent figures in the world of tennis and a worthy champion at Wimbledon, US and Australian Open. He was the first black player to be selected for the US Davis Cup Team and his presence became a true inspiration to black youths across the globe. As a young tennis player Ashe said, “I’m not an activist and if people don’t want me to play in certain places because of the colour of my skin that’s fine with me,” but his quiet presence and immense commitment especially in his later years led him to play in South Africa at the height of apartheid. An inspirational documentary complemented by terrific archive material!

