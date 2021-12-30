DUNE in IMAX



Frank Herbert’s popular novel was first brought to the screen by David Lynch back in 1984 – a grand production in 70mm but sadly a totally incomprehensible experience. Now Denis Villeneuve, the celebrated Canadian director of ARRIVAL, BLADE RUNNER 2049 and SICARIO, turns his deft hands to Herbert’s novel and makes this impossibly difficult project perfectly accessible.

The epic story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a gifted young man who, in order save the future of his family and people, needs to travel to the most dangerous planet of the universe and confront evil forces…

The cinematic event of the year is finally here and Villenueve’s masterly vision is perfectly complimented by Greig Fraser’s superb cinematography and Patrice Vermette’s breathtaking designs which look absolutely splendid on the giant IMAX screen. The ubiquitous Chalamet makes a perfectly credible young hero and is well supported by Rebecca Ferguson as his mother Lady Jessica, who inspires this young man to explore and fulfil his destiny. The stellar cast also includes Oscar Isaac in one of his most satisfying roles as Duke Leto, while an unrecognisable Stellan Skarsagard relishes his lines as Baron Vladimir Harkommen: “This is my desert, this is my Dune. Kill them all.”

Give yourself a treat and see this on the largest screen possible!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN



Ben Platt created the role of the eponymous hero on Broadway before he starred in THE POLITICIAN for Ryan Murphy on Netflix opposite Jessica Lange. He now repeats his celebrated performance for this terrific, big screen adaptation of the award winning musical by Steven Levenson, Beni Pasek and Justin Paul.

Evan is a high school senior suffering with Social Anxiety disorder. His therapist advises him to write letters to himself in order to overcome his troubles but accidentally one of his letters falls into the hands of one his classmates who later commits suicide…

Platt is superb as the awkward teenager and.is well supported by Juliane Moore as his hard working mother and Amy Adams as the dead boy’s grieving mother. Platt sings like an angel and deserves awards for his sensitive performance in this deeply moving musical.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH



A Wes Andersen project is always an eagerly awaited event and his latest, which comes via the London Film Festival, doesn’t disappoint.

“The French Dispatch” is an American magazine published in France and its staff begin to celebrate their final issue by recollecting past memories and a series of anecdotes Best of all is the story of “The Concrete Masterpiece” introduced by renowned art critic J.K.L Berensen (Tilda Swinton) about the remarkable work of Moses Rosenthaler (a magnificent Benicio Del Toro), an imprisoned, unhinged painter who finds his inspiration by observing the naked body of his guard (Lea Seydoux).

It is a hysterically funny segment that deserves a full length feature but makes the other stories look pale by comparison. One of the most original and delightful comedies of the year with an eclectic cast to die for!

VENOM LET THERE BE CARNAGE



This sequel is much better than the original with a fun script written by Tom Hardy and Kelly Marcel. The story follows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), the host of the alien Venom, who begins to regret deeply his decision to meet with Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) in a high security prison. Their meeting turns into a disaster of epic proportions after the dangerous serial killer inhabits Carnage…

Director Andy Serkis delivers the goods in big, spectacular fashion in a well-acted, superhero adventure.

THE BOSS BABY 2: FAMILY BUSINESS



This animated sequel is more or less a repeat of the original with a plethora of silly and confused ideas but with terrific voice work from the actors. The Templeton brothers Tim (James Marsden) and his baby brother Ted (Alec Baldwin) are now adults. Tim is now a family man with two little girls while a new baby boss enters the scene determined to ignite the family business…

It is loud with OTT set pieces lacking in subtlety!

I AM BELMAYA



A truly inspirational documentary about Belmaya, a Nepali woman married at a young age with a small daughter in a small, remote village by the mountains. Belmaya despite her circumstances she decides to educate herself, study photography and make a film about her life.

A brilliant document, which spans 14 years, on the life of this remarkable woman and eloquent filmmaker. Essential viewing!

THE VELVET UNDERGROUND: Todd Haynes’ brilliant documentary about one of the most influential rock groups arrives direct from its London Film Festival premiere. Lou Reed, Nico, Andy Warhol and many more are featured in this illuminating film which celebrates their music as well as their legacy for being utterly original and truly innovative!

THE MEDIUM: A creepy film from Thailand which was also screened at last week’s London Film Festival. A documentary team interviews Nim, a shaman based in Northern Thai, the Isan area, who speaks passionately about her powers of healing, but when her young niece Mink begins to show strange symptoms the team change direction and follow her around documenting her extreme and dangerous behaviour…Truly horrific stuff! (SHUDDER)