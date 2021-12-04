FILM OF THE WEEK

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Another mesmerising piece of filmmaking from acclaimed New Zealand writer/director Jane Campion, who sets the action of her amazing new film in 1925. Her screenplay is based on Thomas Savage’s novel which follows the story of two wealthy rancher brothers in Montana – Phil Burbank (Benedict Cumberbatch) is a man of the land and spreads fear all around him unlike his brother George (Jesse Plemons), a gentle man, who one day totally unexpected brings home his new wife Rose (Kirsten Dunst) and her son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee)…

Campion is a poet and a true artist – a sensitive, sensual filmmaker who coaches phenomenal performances from her cast and shoots the magnificent landscape most effectively. Cumberbatch plays strongly against his usual type, while Plemons unsurprisingly shares a terrific chemistry with his real life partner Dunst. But it is McPhee who threatens to steal the film as the outwardly sensitive boy who looks like a fish out of water in this macho environment. Like in her previous THE PIANO Campion’s direction is strong on atmosphere and heavy on sensuality while her perfectly crafted screenplay cleverly conceals what’s to come.

A compelling film which needs to be seen on the big screen!

THE HAND OF GOD

Paolo Sorrentino sets his latest piece of grand cinema in Naples, Italy – his own hometown during the 80’s. The seaside town eagerly awaits whether Diego Maradona will play for Naples or not and finally his imminent arrival coincides with major events in the life of teenager Fabietto Schisa (Filippo Scotti) and his large family…

It is brilliantly directed with striking designs and a remarkable ensemble of colourful characters superbly played by a first class group of actors including Toni Servillo as Fabiano’s father. Paolo Sorrentino is a great visionary – the natural heir to Fellini!

C’MON C’MON

Joaquin Phoenix excels in Mike Mills’ expertly written film. He plays Johnny, a radio journalist who travels to Los Angeles in order to re-connect with his sister Viv (Gaby Hoffman) and his nephew Jesse (Woody Norman). Soon after Johnny takes Jesse along with him to New York for another radio project and it is not too long before their bonding begins…

Mills directs in black and white a touching film about relationships between adults and children. Phoenix is solid as the loving uncle, who puts up with his nephew’s awkwardness and unpredictable behaviour with patience and positivity.

BLUE BAYOU

Justin Chon is a charismatic leading man in this powerful film about immigration and racism in America. The film is also written and directed by Chon – clearly a labour of love about a Korean adoptee in a small town in the Louisiana bayou.

Antonio LeBlanc adores his stepdaughter Jessie and is over the moon that his wife Kathy (Alicia Vikander) is expecting their first child. But a racist incident in the supermarket with the police will soon have a major repercussion in the lives…

The early uneasy hand held camera movements suggest that a storm is on its way to unsettle this family peace and soon after ghosts from the past come to haunt Antonio. The acting is strong by both protagonists, and even though the film sinks into sentimentality towards the end, it still delivers an urgent message about adoption and bureaucracy in the U.S.A.

BOXING DAY

Amil Ameen acts as producer, writer, director and leading man in this likeable rom-com inspired by his own experiences. He plays Melvin, a British/Caribbean author now living in Los Angeles who brings home to London his American fiancé Lisa (Aja Naomi King). Everything appears to be perfect until his old flame Georgia (Leigh-Anne Pinnock), now a famous singer, enters the scene…

Ameen is a generous writer/director and gives the best scenes and dialogue to Marianne Jean Baptiste, who plays his mother Shirley with just the right touch of eccentricity and tenderness while her relationship with Stephen Dillane as her white lover is to be treasured.

FINAL ACCOUNT

Luke Holland spent ten years in making this powerful documentary where he interviews over 250 elderly German and Austrian citizens, men and women ranging from former SS members to civilians. He examines how ordinary people turn into perpetrators and shockingly brings out the fact that some still stand by Hitler’s acts.

The perfect companion piece to the recent documentary GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER(S).

A BOY CALLED CHRISTMAS: An enjoyable family film based on Matt Haig’s novel about a young boy called Nicholas (Henry Lawfull), who embarks on an amazing adventure in the snowy North of Finland in search of his father. His only companion in his loyal pet mouse (voice by Stephen Merchant) but along the way Nicholas meets many colourful characters including a reindeer called Blitzen.

The eclectic cast includes Maggie Smith as the eccentric woman who tells the story of Nicholas to three children and Jim Broadbent as the King of the land.

A magical film with strong production values and ideal for the festive season!

LAPWING: An assured feature film debut from Philip Stevens, who sets the action in England of 1555, the time when Egyptian “gypsies” were given the choice of either deportation or execution. The story is seen from the eyes of Patience (Hannah Douglas), a mute young woman who falls in love with Rumi (Sebastian De Souza) a “gypsy” living close by her isolated rural community…

An unpretentious film acted with conviction and stylishly directed.

THE FIRST WAVE: There have already been a couple of powerful films about the pandemic witnessed from the Chinese point of view in films like 76 DAYS and IN THE SAME BREATH. Now, Matthew Heineman’s sets the action of his compelling documentary in New York, inside Long Island Jewish Medical Centre from March until June of last year. Doctors and nurses put daily their lives on the line in order to save the increasing number of patients while their families are praying for something positive to come out from this devastating outbreak.

Incredibly moving, deeply distressing and curiously optimistic!