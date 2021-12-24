Christmas recipes

Kourabiedes (Almond Cookies)

Ingredients:

1 packet of unsalted butter or trex

2 egg yolks

1 Greek coffee cup icing sugar

3 tablespoons baking powder

3/4 cups roasted almonds, chopped in large chunks

Rosewater

Self raising flour (your own required amount)

1 vanilla sachet

Brandy

Method:

Beat the butter well and then add the icing sugar and egg yolks.

Add the roasted almonds, rosewater, vanilla brandy, baking powder and lastly the flour. Combine together until the mixture is soft and does not stick to your hands.

Form the kourabiedes into flattened oval shapes and cook in a medium oven until golden.

Allow to cool, brush over with rosewater and then sprinkle with icing sugar.

Melomacarona (Honey-Spice Cookies)

Ingredients:

3 cups sunflower oil

1 1/2 cups sugar

Juice of 2 large lemons

Juice of 2 large oranges

3 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cloves

Flour

Roasted sesame seeds

Chopped walnuts

For the syrup:

1 cup sugar

1 cup honey

1 cup water

Method:

Beat together the oil, lemon juice and orange juice. Add the sugar, baking powder, soda, cinnamon, cloves and gradually stir in enough flour to make a soft dough (make sure it does not stick to your hands).

Pinch off small portions of the dough and form into flattened oval shapes.

Bake in a preheated oven for 20-30 minutes until golden brown.

Whilst cooling, prepare the syrup by boiling water, honey and sugar. Dip the melomacarona one at a time into syrup for approximately 1 minute and then using a spoon, place them on a tray to cool.

Mix together the roasted sesame seeds, chopped walnuts, cinnamon and cloves and sprinkle over the melomacarona.

Vasilopitta (New Year’s Cake)

Ingredients:

1 glass oil

1 1/4 glasses sugar

4 glasses flour

5 eggs

1 glass orange juice or a small natural yoghurt

1 glass coarsely ground almonds

3 tablespoons baking powder

Zest of an orange

Brandy to taste

Method:

Beat the oil and sugar and then gradually add the orange squash or yogurt and eggs one by one. Finally add the remaining ingredients into the mixture. Place in a greased baking tin and bake in a preheated, moderate oven for about 1 hour or until a knife inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Note: For the sake of tradition, wrap a coin in a piece of foil and press it into the mixture before baking. The person who finds the coin, will have good fortune for the year.