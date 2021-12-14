Two Islington families have moved into newly-built council homes with gardens on Belfont Walk, Holloway, as part of Islington Council’s commitment to tackling the housing crisis.

One of the new residents, Michelle O’Donoghue, said: “I feel so thankful and grateful for my new home. The unique design and features has made it so special. Me and the two kids look forward to making great memories here.”

Each of the families has recently moved out of a different council property elsewhere, which now become available for other residents in housing need.

Construction is underway at 15 other sites across the borough, to build genuinely affordable new homes and provide those in need with a safe and decent place to call home. Despite the logistical and financial challenges posed by Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, budget cuts and austerity, these sites and homes already built meet the council’s 2018 commitment for 550 new council homes.

Deputy Leader of Islington Council and Executive Member for Housing & Development, Cllr Diarmaid Ward said: “In the midst of a severe housing crisis, the need to secure genuinely affordable homes for Islington residents has never been greater. As a council, we are very aware of that and we are absolutely committed to ensuring that everyone in Islington has a decent place to live.

“I am delighted to see the new tenants enjoying their homes because I know what a difference it makes to each of them to have a decent and comfortable home with enough space for a family.”

The homes on Belfont Walk were built through one of the council’s ‘infill’ development projects, which make use of previously underused spaces on existing council property in order to provide more, much-needed housing even where space to do so is limited. In this instance, the underused space was a dark, tarmacked area that attracted anti-social behaviour, so the transformation will bring benefits to the whole community.

