It’s all go getting ready for Christmas, but it isn’t all just about getting the food and pressies in order! We also have to make sure we are all beautifully ready in time for the festivities. So time to glam up with some beauty treatments! Treatments that can be done in advance are those like eyelash lifting/perming and eyelash tinting, as they can last up to seven or eight weeks. This, therefore, allows you to get them done well ahead and gives you more time to concentrate on all the other time consuming essentials, prior to Christmas.

Eyelash perming/lifting

Eyelash perming and lifting has been available for some years, and of course as with most techniques, has advanced with new products and technology.

The initial eyelash perming procedure was done by covering the surrounding eye area with petroleum jelly, then placing protective paper forms on the under eye area. A compressed cotton wool tissue absorbent type perming roller rod was placed above with some eyelash adhesive on, which the individual lashes were then curved and curled around with more adhesive. This prepared for the eyelash perm solution to be applied for approximately 10-15 minutes, then removed, and followed by the neutralizing eyelash solution for approximately another 15 minutes. The perm solution breaks down the structure of the hair and the neutralising solution resets the hair to its new curled up shape created by the perm rod. The lashes then appear longer as they flick up rather than straight ahead. The lashes could then be tinted to appear thicker and with a more intense colour.

Lash lifting is pretty much the same with moulded silicone pads used instead of the compressed absorbent disposable rods. The same procedure is performed using the petroleum jelly and paper protective measures, followed by lash adhesive, pressing the lashes around the silicone mould and using the same solutions.

The final effects are great with or without tinting afterwards, as when mascara is applied, the lashes will still look defined in their new desired upward shape.

The procedure takes around 45-60 minutes and can last around seven weeks, depending how fast an individual’s lashes grow.

Eyelash tinting

Eyelash tinting is ideal when lashes are fair or grey and a stronger intense colour is required. It is also good for those that don’t want to wear mascara daily, or worried about mascara not being waterproof on occasions like sports or summer holiday vacations. Mascara can be added for extra deep colour, and eyelash tinting is also great prior to any artificial lash application.

Artificial lashes

The quickest form of artificial lashes are those applied as one strip across the eyelid. These are great for the day and can then be removed. They are applied with a gentle adhesive that will allow for easy removal when required. There are a number of shapes, colours and fashionable fun styles that can simply be done at home without having to go to a salon for professional application. The kits are readily available at supermarkets.

Magnetic lashes

Magnetic lashes are simple to use and no adhesive is required. They are strip lashes with a magnetic strip, that can be applied in a couple of minutes, and will remove super easy at the end of the day. There is a set of upper and lower lashes that are placed and sandwich the natural lashes. These packs are also available at supermarket stores.

Semi-permanent eyelashes

Semi-permanent lashes are often a mini cluster of three plastic fibre lashes applied to the real lashes with an adhesive that last up to about three weeks, depending on the growth of natural lashes.

2 month semi-permanent lashes

There are lashes that can last even longer than 2-3 weeks. They are individual lashes applied with a stronger adhesive rather than those of the cluster type lashes. The process is longer because of the precision of each individual time-consuming technique involved and greater volume required to get a desired effect. This will also reflect in the higher cost of treatment.

Get fluttering!

Love and Sparkles

Samsara x