Τhe integrated development of the port and marina of Larnaca ensures the sustainability and protection of the environment, according to an environmental impact study for the project prepared by the Consortium Rogan Associates S.A and Toumazis and Atlantis Environment & Innovation Ltd.

The study, presented at a public hearing on Tuesday, in Larnaca, examines the impact during construction and the project’s operation.

In his statements, the Mayor of Larnaca, Andreas Vyras, said that the citizens have been waiting for the project for many years and that the master plan presented by the investors, was in line with what the city expected from the project. At the same time, he expressed his satisfaction for the fact that investors place special emphasis on several environmental issues and on environmental development that will improve Larnaca`s infrastructure and quality of life of the citizens.

For his part, Panos Alexandrou, Director of Kition Ocean Holdings Ltd said that it was a grand and long-term project that will last about 12 years, while the design has been completed with great respect for the environment.

He added that the first works are expected to start before the summer of 2022 and added that on April 1 they will assume the management of the port and the marina. He also said that they expect the project to create around 4 thousand jobs, that there will be huge investments and that the daily life of Larnaca’s citizens will change enormously.

According to the study presented, the project is one of the most important private investments of the last decades. The study also says that “the implementation of the project, which provides for the creation of a modern port for cruise ships and a marina for pleasure boats, will bring direct and indirect positive effects on the economy of the Republic of Cyprus.”

As mentioned in the presentation, the project will cost about 1.2 billion euros and will be completed in four phases, while the vision of investors is the parallel development of modern energy production structures from renewable sources and recycling methods, in order the marina and the port of Larnaca to be energy self-sufficient .

The Ministry of Transport Permanent Secretary, Stavros Michael, said that the goal is to utilize all available means and renewable energy sources and the protection of biodiversity.

The development of the port and marina of Larnaca, as he said, follows the path set by the European Union and by the Government, which is “the path of green development.” This is the largest development project of the Republic of Cyprus, he said, with a budget of up to 1.2 billion euros.