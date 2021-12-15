During the celebration, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas greeted those in attendance and announced Enlightened Evenings’ first philanthropic donations: one thousand pounds were offered to the Archdiocesan Food Bank “Olive Branch Aid” for its ongoing philanthropic work and a thousand pounds were donated to St. Cyprian’s Greek Orthodox Academy for the strengthening of Hellenic Orthodox paideia. The announcement was met with applause, smiles, and great enthusiasm. Enlightened Evenings’ aims are to cultivate fellowship, unity, culture and gastronomy among Young Adults, while staunchly supporting philanthropic and charitable outreach to the greater community.

The joyous evening, a first-ever Christmas Party of this magnitude for Young Adults, was generously sponsored by two Anonymous Donors, Christos Lazari Foundation, the Hellenic Centre, Demetriou & English, and His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas.

For more information about Enlightened Evenings, please contact the organizer the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis: [email protected]