On Sunday, December 12, 2021, over a hundred and fifty Young Adults gathered, from various places of the United Kingdom, at the Hellenic Centre in London for the Enlightened Evenings Christmas Wonderland. The extremely festive evening included live Christmas Jazz, dancing, hourly free raffles, door prizes, a rich buffet of Mediterranean foods, flowing mulled wine, and heart-warming hot chocolate, in the Centre’s Great Hall which was converted to a Christmas Wonderland. Above all, the spirit of genuine fellowship, solidarity, and Christmas warmth crowned the festivities in a most inspiring and assuring way for all.

During the celebration, His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas greeted those in attendance and announced Enlightened Evenings’ first philanthropic donations: one thousand pounds were offered to the Archdiocesan Food Bank “Olive Branch Aid” for its ongoing philanthropic work and a thousand pounds were donated to St. Cyprian’s Greek Orthodox Academy for the strengthening of Hellenic Orthodox paideia. The announcement was met with applause, smiles, and great enthusiasm. Enlightened Evenings’ aims are to cultivate fellowship, unity, culture and gastronomy among Young Adults, while staunchly supporting philanthropic and charitable outreach to the greater community.

The joyous evening, a first-ever Christmas Party of this magnitude for Young Adults, was generously sponsored by two Anonymous Donors, Christos Lazari Foundation, the Hellenic Centre, Demetriou & English, and His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas.

For more information about Enlightened Evenings, please contact the organizer the V. Rev. Archimandrite Nephon Tsimalis: [email protected]

 

 

