Enjoy your festive meal at the Highland Angus Steak House in Southgate in luxurious quaint surroundings.
You are able to select from the festive season set menu or their daily menu.

The Highland is proud to serve the best quality Scotch steaks, fish, veal and chicken dishes.

Highland Angus Steakhouse
Our address, 43 Cannon Hill, Southgate Tel: 020 8882 4897
Web: www.thehighland.co.uk

To make a reservation telephone 020 8882 4897

2 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE
£21.95

3 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE
£24.95 (LUNCH TIME ONLY)

EVENING 3 COURSE MEAL AND COFFEE
£29.95

STARTERS

Soup Of The Day
Grapefruit Cocktail
Home Made Chicken Liver Pate
Deep Fried Garlic Mushrooms
Prawn Cocktail

MAIN COURSES

Grilled Sirloin Steak

Served with petit pois, mushrooms and french fries

Grilled Rump Steak

Served with deep fried onions, grilled tomatoes and french fries

Escalope Of Veal Highland

Served with sauté potatoes, broccoli and petit pois

Traditional Roast Turkey

Served with sage and onion stuffing, chipolata sausage, roast potatoes and Brussel’s sprouts

Grilled Salmon

Served with saute potatoes, grilled tomatoes and petit pois

Meals May Be Replaced With A Vegetarian Alternative.

 

DESSERTS

Christmas Pudding With Brandy Sauce
Homemade Crème Caramel
Homemade Apple Pie
Cheesecake
Black Forest Gateau
Ice Cream

Coffee Or Tea

Served with mint chocolate and Turkish delight

 

Highland Angus Steakhouse

To make a reservation please call our restaurant on 020 8882 4897.
Our restaurant is available for Party Bookings. Contact us for pricing and availability.

Our address
Highland Angus Steakhouse
43 Cannon Hill
Southgate
London N14 6LH

 

 

Opening Hours

Monday
4pm – 12am
Last orders 10pm
Tuesday – Thursday
12pm – 12am
Last orders 10pm
Friday – Saturday
12pm – 12am
Last orders 10.30pm
Sunday
12pm – 10pm
Last orders 9pm

 

 

Holiday Opening Hours

Bank Holiday
12pm – 10pm
Last orders 9pm

We are open throughout the Easter holidays and Christmas Day to New Year’s Eve from 12pm – 12am.

 

 

