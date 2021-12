Over the next few weeks Enfield will be hosting a series of festive fun days.

The next Merry Enfield event is happening on Saturday 11 December in Palmers Green.

They’ll be live music performances, show screenings, pantomime performances, dancing and much more.

If it’s a bit chilly add an extra layer and join in the fun, everyone is welcome.

For more information on this and the following events being held across Enfield visit:

https://merryenfield.co.uk/event/enfield-town/#home