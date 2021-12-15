We would like to hear your comments on the Experimental Traffic Order for the Fox Lane Area Quieter Neighbourhood.

You can send us your comments by email or by letter.

Email: [email protected]

Letter: Attention: Healthy Streets, Enfield Council, Silver Street, Enfield EN1 3XA.

Please quote the reference: TG52/1451.

The closing date is Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 11:59pm.

Click here for further information:

https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/foxlaneQN