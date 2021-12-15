We would like to hear your comments on the Experimental Traffic Order for the Fox Lane Area Quieter Neighbourhood.
You can send us your comments by email or by letter.
Email: [email protected]
Letter: Attention: Healthy Streets, Enfield Council, Silver Street, Enfield EN1 3XA.
Please quote the reference: TG52/1451.
The closing date is Tuesday 11 January 2022 at 11:59pm.
Click here for further information:
https://letstalk.enfield.gov.uk/foxlaneQN
