Whether you celebrate Christmas or simply enjoy taking time out during the festive bank holiday, it can often get busy and chaotic with all the preparations and activities going on which can result in a lot of food being thrown in the bin.

When you throw food in the bin, it’s not just food that is going to waste, it’s all the precious resources which went into making it. And each one has an impact on climate change.

70% of all food that’s thrown away in the UK comes from our homes.

For more information on food management – food storage – recipes and so much more, visit these links on the Love Food Hate Waste website

https://www.lovefoodhatewaste.com/portion-planner

https://lovefoodhatewaste.com/article/food-storage-a-z…

https://www.lovefoodhatewaste.com/…/getting-food-savvy…

https://www.lovefoodhatewaste.com/…/making-most-your-roast