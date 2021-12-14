Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in response to a relevant invitation will carry out a working visit on Tuesday and will meet his Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Ministry, Shoukry will hold a tete- a- tete meeting with Christodoulides followed by extended consultation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Consultations, inter alia, will touch upon the bilateral relations between the two countries, the state of play in the Eastern Mediterranean and the wider region of the Middle East, strengthening of regional cooperation, the Cyprus problem, the situation in Libya and the relations between Egypt and the European Union.

Furthermore, the two Ministers will sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the Diplomatic Academy of the Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Egyptian FM’s Institute of Diplomatic Studies. They will then speak to the press.

During his stay in Cyprus the Egyptian FM will be received by the Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.